Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has said President William Ruto is only interested in amassing wealth and will do nothing to improve the economy which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Appearing in an interview on K24 TV on Wednesday, Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, Antony Kibagendi, said Ruto doesn’t care how many Kenyans sleep hungry because he is only interested in making himself rich like the Kenyatta family.

“The President does not care about where this country is going, he does not care about the people. His focus is how to amass so much wealth,” Kibagendi wrote.

Further, he asked Kenyans to stand up and say no to the oppression by the president, noting that Kenyans cannot continue going through the oppression under the Government they elected.

The first-term lawmaker further asked the media to expose Ruto by bringing back the many promises he made that he had failed to fulfill.

