Monday, October 16, 2023 – A prominent Meru county politician has urged President William Ruto to be careful over what is happening in the Mt Kenya region in the past few months.

The vote-rich region overwhelmingly voted for Ruto in the last election but fortunes are changing, thanks to what former President Uhuru Kenyatta is doing.

According to Tigania West politician, Brian Mutiga, Uhuru is silently stamping authority in the mountain using former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga.

Maina Njenga has been holding several rallies in the Mt Kenya region and according to Mutiga, the rallies have the blessing of the former President who is the defacto Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

“MAINA NJENGA is President Uhuru MAN. He’s a TRIBAL LEADER who controls a following & a perfect pick when it comes to mobilizing. When you see him around & active, understand he has Uhuru’s blessings & they are planning something,” Mutiga wrote on his X platform on Monday.

The entry of Uhuru into Mt Kenya politics will complicate Ruto’s re-election in 2027 since the Son of Jomo is a no-nonsense mobiliser and will make Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua look like a clown in Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST