Monday, October 9, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has claimed that President William Ruto is courting members of the Luo community after realising that Kikuyus had dumped him.

Commenting on his social media page on Monday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, said Ruto is now wooing the Luo community to support him after realising that the Mt Kenya region has dumped him.

Amisi told the president that if he lowers the cost of living, he will not go across the country to beg tribes to support his regime.

He also stated that by courting Luos, Ruto is being trapped and he will be ‘chewed dry fry’ during the 2027 presidential election.

“It’s so uncanny to see Ruto crying for #luo support after #kikuyus has dumped him.

“Even reminding me how you made #raila prime minister and yearning to return to @TheODMparty.

“Please just lower the cost of living, and you won’t struggle to convince any tribe.

“The whole country, INCLUDING ME, will support you. Otherwise, your Waterloo is beckoning. Luos are trapping you, you will be chewed dry fry. In politics, historical maneuvers don’t matter,” Amisi wrote on his X page.

