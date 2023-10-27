Friday, October 27, 2023 – The Foreign Affairs Committee has declined to vet the Somaliland ambassador nominee during the ongoing vetting process, stating that the government recognises Somaliland as a region in Somalia.

President William Ruto nominated Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein as the ambassador for Hargeisa during the government reshuffle in early October.

Hargeisa is the capital city of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, a de facto sovereign state.

However, according to the Committee chairperson Nelson Koech, Kenya already has a liaison office in Somaliland.

“It is within the mandate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit the names of ambassadors designated to various embassies and missions abroad to send to Parliament the names the Foreign Affairs Committee will vet,” he remarked.

“Hargeisa, to my understanding is that it is a liaison office and will not require this committee to vet such a person. We will only vet ambassadors of embassies and high commissions that are recognised.”

Koech added that the reasons for declining to vet the nominee were included in a letter sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Somalia’s embassy.

“The Ministry has the honour to inform that the status of Abdi Weli Muhamad Hussein is that of Consul General. Kenya only acknowledges Somaliland as a regional government, within the Federal Republic of Somalia,” the letter read in part.

Somaliland has been seeking to forge strong ties with neighbouring countries including Kenya which created a Liaison office in September 2021 and deployed four officers.

