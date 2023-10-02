Monday, October 2, 2023 – Former Attorney General, Prof Githu Muigai, has been forced to resign as the chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.

In a statement on Monday, Githu who currently teaches law at the University of Nairobi, said some of the remarks he made while appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) last week made his position untenable.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the Council of Legal Education, effective immediately. The events of the last week have made my continued leadership of the institution untenable.

“As most of you know I have dedicated a very large part of my career to legal education and training and it is with a very heavy heart that I have arrived at this decision,” read the letter in part.

Githu also said he has requested the State Law Office to replace him to enable the institution to continue running seamlessly.

“I have requested the State Law Office to fill the vacancy as soon as possible to enable the institution to run seamlessly. I want to thank you all for the unconditional support you accorded me in my position as Chairman. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors,” he added.

Muigai was appointed to the council in 2021 as a non-executive chairperson by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for a period of three years.

While making a representation before the dialogue committee on Thursday last week, the former AG said constituencies should be reduced, adding that they have forced the government to make excessive expenditures.

