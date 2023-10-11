Wednesday October 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has ordered the immediate firing of 23 Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officials over corruption allegations.

Speaking during the pass-out of KFS graduates in Gilgil, Nakuru County, Ruto noted that a number of officers had entered into corrupt dealings that had seen many forests destroyed.

He also directed that the officials be taken to court over their illegal dealings.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was also instructed to complete its investigations on the 23 and other officers accused of corrupt dealings at the agency.

“I have instructed the KFS board that all those engaged in corruption be fired and be taken to court. We have already found 23 forest managers and rangers.”

“Those who have led to the destruction of forests be removed from the government. From tomorrow I do not want them to be in government payroll. These are people who are saboteurs,” he ordered.

On the other hand, he also directed the Ministry of Environment under CS Soipan Tuya to carry out reforms in the agency which he noted was key to the implementation of climate change programmes.

“There must be a thorough cleanup in KFS. I have instructed the Ministry that the tragedy that had become of KFS, must come to an end.”

“We are going to take all necessary steps to protect our environment and ensure that good officers have an opportunity to serve our country with integrity,” Ruto stated.

The President also warned that he would deal with companies and individuals who were planning on making profits from illegal logging even as he maintained that his government was keen on planting 15 billion trees.

