Monday, October 16, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto, through the Privatisation Commission of Kenya, has refuted reports of plans to sell East Africa Portland Cement to private investors amid the demolition of squatters’ houses.

This was after a post went viral on social media that the company, Kenya Pipeline, and other key parastatals were up for sale.

The statement comes just two months after the Trade Ministry indicated that they have found a buyer for Ksh15 billion state stake in Portland Cement.

Industry Principal Secretary (PS) Juma Mukhwana told Parliament that the Ministry had approved a plan to allow the strategic investor to buy a 30 percent stake in the company.

The viral post coincided with the demolition of buildings on the Portland Cement land that has seen Kenyans lose property worth billions.

“Kindly note the programme in circulation on social media is fake,” the Commission stated.

The Portland Cement based in Athi River has been at the centre of controversy as the government states that people living there acquired the land illegally.

The process of evicting people from the expansive land began in November 2022 when the former Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, revealed that the government was planning to use the facility for cargo storage.

The government kickstarted the demolitions in earnest on Saturday, a day after Ruto ordered the Ministry of Lands to revoke titles of parcels of land that have not been developed in Athi River for over 10 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST