Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto after he duped them yet again over Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

After toying with Kenyans by removing the VAT on LPG, cooking gas has shot up to a record high in just one month as opposed to going down as a result of the tax effect.

Kenyan households will now have to pay an extra Ksh500 to refill a 6-kilogram LPG gas, just over a month after the prices dropped to below Ksh1,000 in most outlets.

A spot-check on Wednesday indicated that vendors in Nairobi and Nakuru counties have increased the prices from Ksh950 to Ksh1,400.

In Nakuru, retailers have hiked the prices of 3kg gas to Ksh650, 6kg (Ksh1,400), and 13 kg (Ksh3,200).

An increase in gas prices will put more pressure on households that are already struggling with high food and power costs.

In areas along Waiyaki Way including Uthiru, 87, Kinoo, Muthiga, and its environs, the prices are relatively lower, with customers parting with Ksh1,200 for a 6kg cylinder, Ksh3,160 for a 13kg cylinder and Ksh550 for a 3kg cylinder.

The price hikes are also coming at a time when kerosene, which is mostly used by low-income households has shot beyond the reach of most families.

In Kihunguro and Ruiru, the prices retail at Ksh1,200 for a 6kg cylinder, Ksh3,160 for a 13 kg cylinder, and Ksh550 for a 3kg cylinder.

According to the gas vendors, the sharp increase in cooking gas prices was attributed to the hike in fuel prices in the month of September.

“The gas prices are linked with fuel so when it hikes, the gas hikes. Initially, we sold a 6kg cylinder for around Ksh2,200 and the utmost Ksh2,400. Now the prices have hiked to an all-time high,” one of the vendors said.

