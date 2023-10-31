Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya counties have the best roads in Kenya in terms of their overall quality.

This is according to the latest report by Infotrak.

According to the report released on Monday, the top 6 counties with the best roads in Kenya come from the two regions, which also happen to be the political bastions of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Nyeri (59%), Elgeyo Marakwet (57%) West Pokot (57%), Kericho (57%), Uasin Gishu (57%), Kirinyaga (56%) were ranked as the top 6 counties in the country with the best road infrastructure.

Trans Nzoia (56%), Murang’a (56%), Nairobi (56%), and Bomet(54%) completed the set of the top 10 counties with the best roads.

“Efficient road and transport systems are crucial for enhancing connectivity, accessibility, trade, and overall economic growth and development,” the research company observed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Nyandarua (52%), Vihiga (52%), Kiambu (52%), Tharaka Nithi (52%), and Migori were ranked as the bottom 5 counties with the least efficient road transport systems in the country.

The report further ranked the counties where residents believe that the current county government is performing better than the previous administration.

In this regard, West Pokot ranked best (70%) followed by Homa Bay (60%), Trans Nzoia (65%), Elgeyo Marakwet (64%), Kirinyaga (63%), Embu (59%), Kericho (58%), Murang’a (56%), Bomet (55%) and Makueni (55%).

Infotrak’s report further ranked West Pokot as the county with the best performance with a 58% score.

“Some of the efforts they have made in the sector include the construction of a new county hospital in Kapenguria, which provides specialized health services that were previously unavailable in the county,” the report reads.

The other counties ranked in the top 10 with regard to good performance in the health sector include; Homa Bay (57%), Tharaka Nithi (56%), Turkana (54%), Kwale (54%), Makueni (53%), Elgeyo Marakwet (53%), Embu (53%), Trans Nzoia (52%), Uasin Gishu (52%) and Murang’a (52%)

In terms of Education, West Pokot also emerged top with a 63% score followed by Elgeyo Marakwet (60%), Murang’a (60%), Tharaka Nithi (59%), and Kwale (58%)

