Monday, October 2, 2023 – A popular Kenya Kwanza Alliance fanatic has admitted that she switches off her TV when the president shows up on the screen.

The woman, identified as Wambui Kuria, said she was among the young Kenyans who campaigned for Ruto’s presidency in last year’s presidential election.

However, Kuria said she feels embarrassed and betrayed whenever she sees Ruto since his government has done nothing to lower the cost of living.

Wambui noted that she currently switches her television set off when President William Ruto appears since she is completely not interested in the lies he is peddling to Kenyans.

“I never thought one day, I would pick my remote control, mute, or switch off my TV when President Ruto shows up on my screen.

“That is where I am now. My president works for the people of Kenya.

“You’re in your 2nd year in office. We are tired of these unending, unfulfilled promises,” she wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

