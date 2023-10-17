Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has announced plans to sell part of contested Athi River land to homeowners and Kenyans amid demolitions.

In a notice published in the local dailies, the East African Portland Cement (EAPC) indicated that it would regulate the sale of the land in the coming days.

The company has earmarked three parcels of land for the process, including LR 8784/144, 145 and 653.

Priority will be given to those who are already occupying the land before other buyers can be considered.

“First and preferential priority shall be offered to the parties currently occupying sections of the said parcels. Those in this kind of situation are advised to state their claim of the same within 14 days from the date of this notice,” the notice read in part.

“At the expiry of this notice, all unclaimed portions shall be competitively offered to the general public on a willing buyer-willing seller basis.”

Kenyans willing to participate in the process have been advised to visit EAPC premises along Namanga Road for any queries on the planned exercise.

The notice came after houses in the contested land were demolished following orders issued by Ruto on Friday, October 13.

The move also comes amid reports that some wealthy investors are eying the government stake in the ailing cement manufacturer.

In July, the Trade Ministry indicated that they had found a buyer for a Ksh15 billion state stake in Portland Cement.

Industry Principal Secretary (PS) Juma Mukhwana told Parliament that the Ministry had approved a plan to allow the strategic investor to buy 30% stake in the company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST