Thursday, October 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has transferred Cabinet Secretaries Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua, and Alice Wahome from the Trade, Foreign Affairs, and Water ministries in the latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Ruto reassigned the CSs but granted more powers to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi retained his position as the Prime Cabinet Secretary but was also appointed CS for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, a docket previously held by Alfred Mutua.

Alfred Mutua was moved to a less glamorous Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife previously held by Peninah Malonza who was reassigned to the Ministry of East African Community (EAC).

Rebecca Miano, the former East African Community CS took over the Trade docket from CS Kuria.

Kuria was transferred to the less vibrant Ministry of Public Service previously held by Aisha Jumwa.

Jumwa was assigned a new docket – the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage.

Alice Wahome was moved to the Ministry of Lands Public Works & Urban Housing from the Water docket.

Zachariah Njeru, the former Lands CS was transferred to the Ministry of Water & Sanitation previously held by Wahome Alice.

Ruto also reshuffled Principal Secretaries (PSs) and appointed ambassadors, deputy ambassadors, and a government spokesperson with two deputies.

