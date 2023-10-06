Friday, October 6, 2023 – President William Ruto has come out guns blazing over the Sondu ethnic clashes that have claimed 7 lives so far.

This comes even as Raila Odinga’s Azimio blamed the Sondu killings on Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“Big names are behind this violence. They include leaders and politicians in neighbouring counties and in the national government.”

“The violence currently going on in Sondu is not an ordinary disagreement between villagers,” Azimio said in a statement.

Speaking in Siaya County when he kicked off his Nyanza tour, the visibly agitated Ruto revealed that he had directed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to carry out conclusive investigations and arraigned the suspects in court.

He further indicated that the state will deal with the suspect ruthlessly with the same intensity meted on Al Shabaab in Somalia and bandits in Baringo.

“There are people taking us back by pitting communities and neighbours against each other. I have already directed Interior CS Kithure Kindiki that just like we are dealing with North Rift bandits and Alshabaab, the gangs in Sondu will face the full force of the law,” declared the Head of State.

“We do not want ethnic rivalry. We live in one Kenya and the government is here to serve all Kenyans. I have directed Kindiki to ensure that everyone who led to the death of citizens must be arrested and arraigned.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST