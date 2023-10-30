Monday, October 30, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to allay fears that his government has increased school fees for secondary schools.

This follows a notice by schools that indicated that all students will pay fees beginning next year contrary to what has been the norm where some students were not required to pay.

Besides, the notice also showed an increase in school fees by around Sh25,000 per term.

However, Ruto has assured parents countrywide that fees for high school students will not increase.

Addressing candidates at Kikuyu Township Primary School in Kiambu County on Monday morning, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu confirmed that the Head of State, who was also in attendance, had approved for high school fees to remain unchanged.

The CS assured that as a result, all candidates sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will secure slots in high schools.

For those who proceed to national and extra-county schools, the annual school fees will remain Ksh53,000 while those admitted to county schools will be required to pay Ksh45,000.

“I have confirmed that exams have gone to all schools and Your Excellency, I would like to assure Kenyans that your government is not increasing the fees when they go to Form 1. All of (the candidates) are going to be placed in Form 1,” he assured.

“The school fees is Ksh53,000 for national and extra-county schools and Ksh45,000 for county schools.”

Machogu also noted that all candidates sitting for the inaugural Kenya Primary School Education Assessment will proceed to Grade 7.

Ruto, who was in attendance, assured that the state had secured opportunities for all candidates no matter their performance in the national examinations.

