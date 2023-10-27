Friday, October 27, 2023 – President William Ruto has broken silence on the rising cases of land grabbing in the country as hundreds of Kenyans stare at eviction from the late Billionaire Gerishon Kirima’s land in Njiru.

Speaking during the flagging off of Motor Vehicles for Education offices in Kasarani, Ruto condemned the acts of impunity where fraudsters are faking land titles and coning Kenyans.

“What we must get rid of in the country is impunity. We all must play by the rules and we are all equal. The people who are willing to negotiate should do so that is the best way to go about it,” he added.

Ruto was informed of a section of Kenyans who had built flats and residential homes around the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) without the necessary documentation.

Reportedly the institution occupied about 76 acres of land but currently 20 acres have been grabbed.

The Head of State revealed that the government was willing to come to an agreement with the owners of the buildings and avoid unnecessary demolitions.

“I am told some people have built flats around this area; we will negotiate with them. We need the money to build factories, we shall divide the land and sell it to them at market value,” Ruto declared.

He urged the area Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri to make plans with settlers on the planned land to draft a way forward.

“Karauri, call your people, we have no problem with them, we will do the valuation of the land, get the money and they can continue with their lives. Otherwise, you know the drill,” he stated.

To avoid such cases, the President called upon the county and national government to facilitate a better form of settlement for such settlers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.