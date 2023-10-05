Thursday, October 5, 2023 – President William Ruto’s war on corruption appears to be mere rhetoric, as evidenced by his nomination of the suspended CEO of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA), Terry Ramadhan, as Deputy Ambassador to India.

Ruto suspended Terry Ramadhan early this year over the disappearance of Sh 3.7 billion at KEMSA.

The Head of State while announcing a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, nominated Terry Ramadhan as Deputy Ambassador to India.

This is a big shame to the President since appointing someone like Terry Ramadhan as a deputy ambassador is an indication that the ongoing war on corruption is just hot air and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government glorifies graft.

Ramadhan was implicated in the mosquito net deal that was marred with allegations of irregularities in the tendering process.

The Global Fund had given Kemsa the deal which could see it earn Sh370 million in revenue through warehousing and transport logistics.

It however cancelled it citing irregularities in the procurement process.

The procurement process initiated by Kemsa saw the tender awarded to Shobikaa Impex and Partec East Africa Ltd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST