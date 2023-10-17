Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has dismissed claims that there is a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Kahiga, who is a close ally of Gachagua, said the two leaders were closer than ever before.

He said there was no reason to make anyone believe there was either a fallout or looming fallout between Gachagua and Ruto.

“Those with claims that the president and the deputy president have fallen out need to change their glasses because whatever they see is false,” Kahiga said.

The governor was also categorical that there was no possibility of Ruto having a handshake with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader, Raila Odinga as opined by a number of political pundits.

He, however, observed that Ruto was religious and sympathetic and would easily have a political handshake with Raila, but Gachagua’s presence would ensure this did not happen.

“Our president is very religious and may easily consider bringing Raila on board. He can do this because he does not want to miss heaven and be the good Christian he is. He may feel that not heeding his demands will leave him with a blemish.

“That is why we have the DP to ward off such thoughts,” Kahiga said.

