Friday, October 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of sabotaging development in the country when they engaged in a handshake in 2018 and the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Lodwar while attending the Turkana Cultural Festival, locally known as ‘Tobong’u Lore’ on Thursday, Ruto said the handshake which was initiated by Uhuru and Raila paralyzed development across the country and that is the reason many Kenyans are suffering.

“I launched various infrastructure projects here in Turkana, including hundreds of kilometers of roads. Unfortunately, they were only partially completed, and this was due to the Handshake, BBI, and the distraction of ‘reggae.’ Our economy was on the brink of collapse,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State affirmed his commitment to streamlining the economy and vowed to continue the development projects in Turkana, promising the residents that he would initiate more.

“We have made substantial preparations, and if you give me a little more time, I will address these issues and ensure the completion of the roads I initiated, as well as the construction of others as agreed upon with your local leaders,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST