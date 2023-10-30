Monday, October 30, 2023 – Thugs raided a business premise in Eldoret and left the owner counting losses.

A video obtained from the CCTV cameras shows the thugs raiding the shop at night while armed with torches and crude weapons.

They managed to break into the shop and made away with items of unknown value.

The owner opened the shop in the morning as usual, only to find several items missing.

The video come at a time when insecurity has escalated in different parts of the country.

