Friday, October 06, 2023 – Russian secret services are reportedly investigating a plot from ‘within their own ranks’ to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, which has close links to Moscow’s security agencies and law enforcement, said an informant had told them of an ‘agent’ boasting he had been given a ‘task’ to ‘remove’ the dictator.

The claim came at a meeting in karaoke club Honey, in Chekhov, near Moscow, a known haunt of security services operatives, reported the channel.

The supposed agent showed the informant, named as Mikhail Yurchenko, 37, his service ID card during a ‘long heart-to-heart conversation about the war and future life in Russia’.

He became ‘haunted’ after the karaoke club conversation at the threat to Putin and reported it to police, according to the channel.

‘The special services have been searching for several days for the unknown person who planned to “remove” Putin,’ stated VChK-OGPU.

‘Based on his tip, operatives went to study the situation in the Honey club, where…you can often meet employees of various [secret] departments.’