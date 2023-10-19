Thursday October 19, 2023 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered a crackdown on illegal and unlicensed clinics operating in the county.

In a statement to Nairobians, County Chief in charge of Health, Geoffrey Mosiria, confirmed that the Governor ordered inspectors to patrol the county to ensure compliance.

As a result of the crackdown, an illegal clinic in Ngara was shut down after the owner was accused of operating without a license.

He added that the crackdown was launched following an impromptu visit by Sakaja in Embakasi before his trip to France, where he represented President William Ruto at the First Global School Feeding Coalition Meeting.

“The Governor himself ordered an illegal clinic in Tasia, Embakasi and directed that they should be closed down as we have lost lives in facilities ran by unqualified medical staff,” he stated.

“Our work is to facilitate the business and ensure that Nairobi residents get quality health care.”

Mosiria confirmed that the operation will continue to ensure that owners of clinics operate with a valid license from the County Government.

“If you want to have a private hospital or facility, you need to adhere to the set standards,” he added.

According to the Health CEC, the officers inspect the premises and validate if the license and documents are valid.

If the business lacks the documents, the inspectors shut down the facility and arrest the owner, who is arraigned in court.

However, those with expired documents are served with a notice to adjust and comply with the guidelines or risk closure.

Sakaja’s administration has intensified impromptu tours to health facilities to monitor health care delivery to Nairobi residents.

