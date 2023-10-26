Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Traders at Burma market were on Thursday treated to a rude shock after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja teargassed them as they demonstrated against his move to increase charges levied on them.

While staging the demos, the traders faulted the Governor for increasing charges on the sale of cows and their carcasses in the market.

During the protest, police, who were acting at the behest of Sakaja, were forced to lob tear gas canisters to scatter the demonstrating traders.

“All this has been triggered by the City Council. They have increased cess for cows,” one of the furious traders lamented in a widely circulated video.

“Initially we were paying Ksh 150 for carcass but now they have increased it to Ksh 300, we are saying that it is quite unfair to business people because we are taxed twice.”

According to the traders, County Government had not given them any reason for the hike which they say has affected their operations.

These demonstrations come a day after the Governor held a meeting with a group of traders in Nairobi to address issues affecting them.

Further, Sakaja on Wednesday banned hawking in sections of Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) in a move to restore order and sanity.

The Governor made the orders following a consultative meeting between inspectorate officers and hawkers’ representatives.

In line with the new orders, hawking will be banned along the Tom Mboya section leading to Moi Avenue, meaning that hawkers will be banned from accessing pavements.

Sakaja added that the order would enforced effective Thursday morning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST