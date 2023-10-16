Monday, October 16, 2023 – Neighbours in one of the estates in the outskirts of Nairobi were treated to a dramatic incident over the weekend after a Kikuyu woman confronted her husband and physically assaulted him after he came back home in the wee hours of the morning drunk.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the seemingly infuriated woman is seen physically attacking her husband and telling him to go back to the woman he spent the night with indulging in alcohol.

“ Rudi kwa yule mwanamke mlikua na yeye” she is heard telling her husband in the video as he tries to calm her down in vain.

She goes ahead and unleashes hot slaps on her husband and throws stones at him.

The poor man fights back and chases after his wife.

They walk together to an unknown destination towards the end of the video.

The video comes at a time when cases of domestic violence are on the rise.

Watch the video of the early morning dramatic incident captured by a nosy neighbour.

