Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A few months ago, Rodgers Andere almost lost his life at the hands of his wife Christine Karimi.

Christine attacked Andere with a knife when he was asleep, prompting him to cry for help from neighbours.

Neighbours rescued him and rushed him to Kenyatta National Hospital.

As he was receiving treatment at KNH, his wife locked herself inside and stabbed their two kids to death before attempting suicide.

He narrated to former Citizen TV journalist on the tragic incident.

Listen to him speak.

