Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – It was not a lucky day for a thug who broke into a home at night, thinking that the occupants were asleep.

CCTV cameras captured the suspected thief breaking into the home in the middle of the night after gaining access, he started stealing some construction materials.

Little did he know that the owner of the house was monitoring him.

He emerged from the house while half-naked and accosted the notorious thief, before beating him to a pulp.

The thug wailed and pleaded for mercy in vain.

“Sitaiba tena,” (I won’t steal again)” the thief vowed as he received a dog’s beating.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.