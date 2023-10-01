Sunday, October 1, 2023 – An advisor to former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana lost his life in a tragic accident along Machakos-Wote road, leaving the community in mourning.

The deceased, Masoo Mwanzia, was driving his Audi along the busy road when he was involved in the deadly crash.

Photos of his ill-fated Audi that was written off were shared on social media, with condolence messages pouring in.

Mwanzia was a well-respected figure in Makueni County, having served as an advisor to the former Governor and thus contributing significantly to the development and progress of the region.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves in the community as many remember him for his dedication and commitment to public service.

See photos from the scene of the accident.

