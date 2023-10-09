Monday, October 09, 2023 – Rihanna and her baby daddy A$AP Rocky engaged in a dance-off at his birthday party.

A party was thrown on Friday night, Oct. 6, to ring A$AP’s 35th birthday, which was actually on Oct. 3.

The couple left their two sons at home as they celebrated. They started their celebration in New York and made their way to a go-kart joint in Jersey City after which they met with friends at the birthday bash.

The new parents had a great time and were filmed dancing up on each other and engaging in a dance-off.

Watch the video below.

The Boys Vs The Girls Dance Off

Rihanna ATE pic.twitter.com/EgzorFDkSG — RihannasNavyBih (@ririnavybihhh) October 8, 2023