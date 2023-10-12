Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has launched a detention facility inside a wellness and rehabilitation centre in Rumuruti, Laikipia County, planned as a correctional facility for minors arrested for petty offences.

Speaking during the groundbreaking of the construction of the facility at Kandutura Ground in Laikipia yesterday, Pastor Dorcas said that her office will collaborate with the Judiciary and the County governments to ensure the project is completed in a timely manner.

According to the second lady, the facility will be instrumental in correcting errant children who will then reform their ways and be productive in society.

“This place (Wellness and Rehabilitation Centre) we are going to do something that has not been done before that is going to be done by the national government, the county governments, and the judiciary where our children who are in schools and have been arrested in other petty crimes and they are in prisons, we want to have a detention center here,” she said.

“We are going to do something that has not been done before. We want our children who were in school and were arrested for petty crimes like smoking bhang and are in prison, we want to have a detention center at the Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers where they will join the others for rehabilitation. By the time they are done, they will be productive to society,” she said.

The Wellness and Rehabilitation Centre will also include a health facility, a rehabilitation Centre, a digital hub, a sports academy, vocational training, and a prayer Centre among other activities.

Pastor Dorcas further stated that those taken to the detention centre will be trained in agribusiness and entrepreneurship to enable them to fend for themselves once they leave the facility.

The facility will also offer free therapeutic services for those suffering from cerebral palsy and autism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST