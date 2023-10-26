Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has signed a business deal worth Sh 11.5 billion with the European Union.

The second in command signed the deal on Wednesday during the ongoing Global Gateway Forum 2023.

Gachagua said the grant was approved under the Multiannual Action Plan for the financial year 2023-2024.

He said the money would fund the implementation of priority projects under the green transition- environmental sustainability and resilience.

Other projects are human development, digital inclusion, democratic governance, peace and stability.

“This evening, at the Global Gateway Forum 2023, in Brussels, Belgium, Kenya received a grant of 72 Million Euros (KSH11.5 Billion) from the European Union under the Multiannual Action Plan 2023-2024.

“This is under the Neighbourhood Development and International Cooperation Instruments. The money will fund the implementation of priority projects under

1. The Green Transition- Environmental Sustainability and Resilience

2. Leave No One Behind- Human Development and Digital Inclusion

3. Democratic Governance, Peace and Stability.

On behalf of the President @WilliamsRuto and the People of Kenya, we are immensely grateful to the European Union for being true to their commitment to financial support to our development Agenda,” Gachagua wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST