Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Brian Mwenda is the talk of the town after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) released a statement alleging that he is a quack lawyer.
LSK, through its President Eric Theuri, clarified that Mwenda was neither an advocate of the High Court of Kenya nor a member of the LSK Nairobi Branch.
He reportedly infiltrated their systems and started practicing law.
It now emerging that Brian Mwenda was exposed after he had sex with the girlfriend of one of the senior officials at LSK.
According to Former Governor Mike Sonko, Brian has been friends with some of their senior officials at LSK.
He was even pictured at a social joint having drinks with LSK president Eric Theuri.
Check out Sonko’s tweets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Like I always tell Kenyans Ile umalaya iko in government institutions is worst, especially women have become harlots sex machines,men who think that you have a wife working in government institutions and private companies your safe think twices my brother run for DNA and HIV test you may be taking care of another idiots child who is not your son or daughter,this harlots women of Kenya they fucking don’t care and this issue must worry many husbands outside there by the next 2030 hospitals will have few percentage of birth rates even getting married this days it takes a miracle to happen and be very careful doing weddings and divorce cases are sky rocketing or hell will break loose,I speak the truth take it of fucking leave it I don’t care,truth will set everyone free.