Sunday, October 15, 2023 – Brian Mwenda is the talk of the town after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) released a statement alleging that he is a quack lawyer.

LSK, through its President Eric Theuri, clarified that Mwenda was neither an advocate of the High Court of Kenya nor a member of the LSK Nairobi Branch.

He reportedly infiltrated their systems and started practicing law.

It now emerging that Brian Mwenda was exposed after he had sex with the girlfriend of one of the senior officials at LSK.

According to Former Governor Mike Sonko, Brian has been friends with some of their senior officials at LSK.

He was even pictured at a social joint having drinks with LSK president Eric Theuri.

Check out Sonko’s tweets.

