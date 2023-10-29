Sunday, October 29, 2023 – A reveller lost his car after being drugged by some ladies believed to be part of the notorious ‘mchele gang’.

According to Sikika Road Safety, the victim was drugged at a club in Limuru as he was having drinks on Saturday night.

After Sikika shared photos of the stolen car on Facebook, a concerned individual spotted it parked at Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road and called Daniel Ndolo, the founder of Sikika.

Daniel immediately alerted the Kasarani traffic Base commander after getting information about the missing car.

The base commander and his team rushed to the scene and secured the vehicle.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspected mchele ladies who stole the vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.