Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, has absolved President William Ruto from the ongoing evictions at the East Africa Portland Cement Company (EAPCC).

The demolitions began on Saturday after Lukenya Farmers lost a court case where they had claimed the ownership of a 1000-acre piece of land.

The court ruled that the land belonged to EAPCC and ordered the demolition of houses or any structure built on the said piece of land.

Opposition leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been blaming Ruto for the demolitions, saying he is behind it.

But Havi, who is a seasoned lawyer, said Ruto was not involved in the demolitions.

Havi stated that those behind the demolitions were fraudsters who grabbed the said land and sold it to third parties who also sold it to innocent Kenyans.

“Those who care to research know that the evictions from the property of East African Portland are not undertaken pursuant to a directive from President William Ruto.

“The eviction is as a result of the dismissal of the case by the fraudsters who unlawfully acquired the property and sold it to third parties,” Havi stated.

