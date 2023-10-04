Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Belgut Member of Parliament, Nelson Koech, has disclosed that Kenya will deploy special police units in the Haiti mission.

Speaking on Tuesday, Koech who is also the chairman of the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, said the officers will be drawn from the Recce squad and Rapid Deployment Units.

“The units which are going to be deployed are of course the special units in our police force… RDU, Recce Squad,” said Koech.

He went on to say the multinational forces will be dealing with over 200 gangs in Haiti.

“There are more than 200 gangs in Haiti. The most serious one is the one that is being led by a former police officer ‘Barbeque’ which operates in the capital,” he said.

The second-term lawmaker also noted that not only the Kenyan officers but also troops from other countries will be assigned to the operation, as agreed by the United Nations Security Council.

