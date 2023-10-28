Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Jose the Witnesser came into the limelight after a video of him narrating about an accident scene that he witnessed went viral.

He is known for the famous phrase, “Ni kama ndrama, ni kama vindio,”

Jose’s life changed for the better after a video of him narrating about the accident he had witnessed went viral.

He even landed a lucrative advertising deal with Safariom.

However, things went south after he disappeared from the limelight.

He now lives in a mabati house in Mwiki.

He claims that he got sick and sold everything he had to settle medical bills.

According to Jose, friends deserted him after he got sick.

Even his wife left him.

Well-wishers paid him a visit after his plight was highlighted.

Listen to him narrating his woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.