Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Rema has reacted to allegations that he has joined the world’s most powerful secret society, Illuminati.

The allegations began after the 23-year-old singer, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, started sharing images of bats as his signature emoji.

Rema took to his Instagram Stories to put the speculations to rest.

He urged his fans, Known as Ravers, to disregard the claim.

He wrote: “Day 1 Ravers, help me educate the new Ravers that I have been on this bat shit for a long time. You all would have so much clarity if you easily Google where I’m from, what the key colors of my heritage are, what flies in the skies of Benin every evening, etc.

“As I evolve, my execution will evolve unapologetically. Please know your artist. It is why I do interviews. And that Illuminati talk is trash. I work too hard to create art for you guys to give the glory to some diabolical shit. Dead it now. Jesus is King.”