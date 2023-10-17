Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A video clip of a Swahili couple looking gloomy during their wedding ceremony attended by friends and family has sparked reactions on social media.

While couples are supposed to be in a celebratory mood during their wedding ceremony, this couple behaved as if they were at a funeral.

They all looked gloomy and suspicious of each other.

The most hilarious moment was when the bride was asked by the emcee to touch the groom’s chest.

Instead of touching his chest, she touched his ‘cassava’, leaving the guests in stitches.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.