Monday, October 2, 2023 – A section of Mt Kenya residents has asked President William Ruto to explain to them whether the National Delegates Committee (NDC) is the same as the infamous Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that was declared unconstitutional by the courts last year.

The residents, who spoke in Nyeri Town, over the weekend, said NDC which is an initiative by President William Ruto, and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, appears to be the same as BBI which was very unpopular in the region.

“We want the President to clarify whether the NDC is the same as the BBI,” Ezekiel Muiruiri, a resident, stated.

Another resident identified as Esther Njeri stated that Ruto is playing with fire by initiating a forum to change the constitution without consulting the people who put him in office.

The resident’s complaints come hours after 60 MPs from the Mt Kenya region met over the weekend and during the meeting, they expressed their reservations over the ongoing NDC meetings chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST