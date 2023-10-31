Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Rebekah Vardy was reportedly been rushed to hospital after an accident on her horse.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie was thrown from her saddle and dragged along the ground after her left foot got caught in a stirrup.

Rebekah, 41, was taken to accident and emergency for treatment after the freak incident in Leicestershire last Friday, October 27.

According to sources she has also reportedly fractured part of her foot, with the insider saying: ‘Her foot got caught in the stirrup and she was dragged along the ground while it was spinning in circles.

‘Becky was taken to hospital and after X-rays was told she’d broken the heel on her left foot. Other bones in the foot are fractured too and she’s got a bit of ligament damage.

‘Becky is a confident rider but this accident left her pretty badly shaken.’ MailOnline have reached out to her representatives for comment.

Rebekah, who is now home from hospital, is strapped up with her foot in a boot, which is similar to the one Coleen Rooney wore during their court battle last year.

Coleen, 37, was forced to wear the boot during the trial after breaking her toe and Rebekah has apparently ‘laughed’ at the similarities.

The accident happened just after Rebekah returned home after fleeing the UK just days before Coleen’s Wagatha Christie documentary launched.

Rebekah lost her libel action against Coleen last summer.