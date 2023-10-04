Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Reality TV star, Maria Chike and her partner, Kevin, have welcomed a baby boy.
Maria shared the good news on her Instagram page this morning. She disclosed that their bundle of joy was born on October 1.
Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023
I Just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents”
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>