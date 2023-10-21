Saturday, October 21, 2023 – American rapper Yung Bleu has been arrested for battery after being accused of engaging in a fight with a woman following an alleged custody dispute involving a 10-year-old child.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ Hip Hop that officers responded to a 911 call from a woman on October 15, and when deputies arrived the home, they said the woman told them Bleu (real name Jeremy Biddle) had shown up at the residence unannounced with the intent of taking the 10-year-old child with him.

She said an argument ensued and Bleu picked her up and threw her to the ground, causing injuries to her right arm and hip. The lady further revealed that the rapper left with the child but returned shortly after and then left again.

The EMS crews evaluated the woman for any injuries, but she refused to be transported to the hospital.

After the complaint was made, Bleu agreed to meet with deputies in person and was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor battery. The 29-year-old was booked into the Hall County Jail just after 2:30 AM on Sunday morning and was released a few days later after posting $2,400 bond.