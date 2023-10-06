Friday, October 06, 2023 – American rapper, YNW Melly has been charged with witness tampering in a double-murder trial.

He was handed the charge just like his co-defendant YNW Bortlen, but TMZ reported that his lawyers think prosecutors are just trying to cover up problems with their case.

YNW Melly was handed the witness tampering charge on Wednesday, October 4, in Miami-Dade County, days after Bortlen was removed from the case.

Melly’s team is set to appear in court on Friday, October 6, for a hearing in which they’ll argue that prosecutors have been withholding key evidence about the lead investigator in the case.

His attorney, Raven Liberty said;

“This is a transparent and desperate attempt by the State Attorney’s office to distract the public from the deposition of an Assistant State Attorney who accused this case’s lead detective and lead prosecutor of felonies by falsifying and covering up evidence damaging to the state’s case.”