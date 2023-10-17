Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Tyga has reportedly asked for sole custody of their son King Cairo, 11 from Blac Chyna amid their ongoing court case.

The 33-year-old American rapper submitted paperwork in Southern California in which he offered Chyna, 35, a ‘reasonable right of parenting time to the party without physical custody,’ The Blast reported Monday after reviewing court documents.

The latest filing in the case comes ahead of a November hearing in which the court will review custody and visitation arrangements for the celerity exes in their co-parenting of King Cairo, who turned 11 on Monday.

Tyga’s filing came in response to Chyna’s previous requests to the court in August asking for a ‘petition to determine parental relationship’ and child support to be established, giving the Freaky Deaky artist ‘joint custody,’ according to the outlet.

The musical artist, whose full name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, asked the court for ‘written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California,’ The Blast reported.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, requested the court ‘make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party’ in the custody case with the Rack City performer.

Chyna, who is also mother to six-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, 36, said in legal docs that she has been forced to sell her own belongings to survive financially as legal bills grow due to her custody battle with the rapper.

Documents obtained by TMZ earlier this month shed light on Chyna’s financial struggles and the alleged co-parenting issues she has been facing with Tyga, who has been romantically involved with singer Avril Lavigne, 39.

Chyna said she has asked Tyga for financial assistance, and has only been able to pay her bills by selling her clothing, purses, and shoes to friends and family, and via an online consignment store.

Chyna, who said she has made around $178,000 via selling her belongings, says it is only a temporary solution, as eventually, she will have no more items to sell.

Chyna also raised issues she had been encountering with Tyga as they co-parent their child together.

The reality star reportedly has just 24 hours a week to spend with King, but Chyna claims Tyga has been interfering with the short amount of time she does have with their son.

Chyna claimed Tyga has been withholding direct communication with her and other essential information.

She told the court that the rapper refuses to speak directly with her, and will not disclose his contact information or provide her with the address where King is residing.

In addition, she claims he has been withholding integral information about the health, safety, and welfare of their child. She alleges this includes where their child’s school is located and his prescription information.

However sources connected to the situation have refuted several of Chyna’s claims.

The insiders have told TMZ that Chyna is aware of where her son lives, and that Tyga has been funding their son’s private school tuition, medical bills, and the bulk of the day-to-day living expenses.

Chyna wants her ex to pay $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting bills.

She also wants court orders to establish a regular and consistent schedule for their son that Tyga won’t be able to stand in the way of.