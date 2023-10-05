Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has been captured on video in a heated confrontation with DJ Kerwin Frost on the side of the road.

Sources told TMZ that Machine Gun Kelly was riding shotgun in a Rolls Royce in Sherman Oaks on Tuesday, October 3, when his driver pulled over, allowing him to to hop out and confront Kerwin, who was riding an electric bike.

In video obtained by the publication, Machine Gun Kelly got in Kerwin’s face as he tries to ride off on his bike, blocking his path and leading to some verbal sparring, though it’s unclear what either was saying.

When they got cooler, they sat down on a curb to talk things out.

MGK then got back into his car, and Kerwin hopped back on his bike and they both went their separate ways. It’s unclear what happened leading up to the confrontation or if MGK and Kerwin have any sort of beef.