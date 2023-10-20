Friday, October 20, 2023 – American rapper, Jeezy has broken his silence on his divorce from Jeannie Mai.

In a statement on Thursday, October 19, the “Soul Survivor” rapper said that his choice to end the marriage was not a spur-of-the-moment one.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he said.

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

Jeezy called their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, the “best gift” from his and the former “Real” co-host’s marriage.

“I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves,” he continued.

The musician ended the statement by asking for privacy as he and his family work through this tough time and “focus on healing.”

The rapper, 46, filed for divorce from Mai, 44, in September after two years of marriage.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, said in court documents that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He’s seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were splitting over “certain family values and expectations.”