Friday, October 06, 2023 – Alexis Adams, rapper Flo Rida’s baby mama has disclosed that she is now willing to settle the lawsuit over their son’s near-fatal fall from her New Jersey apartment building.

Recall that Alexis and Flo’s 6-year-old son Zohar fell from a 5th-story window back in March and landed on the concrete pavement below, resulting in serious injuries.

Zohar was rushed to a hospital and placed in the ICU, ultimately emerging in a full-body cast and then learning how to walk again. Doctors said it’s a miracle the boy even survived the 50-foot fall.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Alexis asked for $40 million to settle the lawsuit she has filed against the various parties she claims are responsible for her son’s fall from a Jersey City building.

Alexis is suing a construction company and a window installation company, among others, blaming them for installing “incorrect sized guards” on the windows which she believes allowed Zohar to fall. Flo Rida is not involved in the suit.

While Alexis is asking for $40 million ($20 million from one set of defendants and $20 million from another) to settle the lawsuit, there’s no indication in the documents that any of the defendants are interested in paying that amount to resolve the case.