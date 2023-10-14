Friday, October 13, 2023 – Canadian rapper, Drake has backed Logan Paul to claim victory in his grudge match against Dillon Danis on Saturday night, October 14.
The MMA fighter and Youtuber-turned-boxer co-headline the highly anticipated night of boxing in Manchester alongside KSI’s and Tommy Fury.
Drake believes Paul will double his money and has placed almost £700,000 on Logan Paul to win by KO against Dillon Danis
The ‘One Dance’ star could earn around £1.1million ($1.3million) from his £696,000 ($850,000) if Danis suffers a spectacular defeat by his countryman.
Dillon Danis called out the ‘disrespect’ of the rapper placing a bet against him.
Sharing the image of himself posing with Drake, he wrote on Twitter: ‘850 on my head is disrespect.’
Earlier this year Drake put £328,000 ($400,000) on Logan’s brother Jake to beat Tommy Fury before the Mancunian triumphed on points.
‘F***! This is Drake’s fault!’ The younger Paul joked in his post-match press conference after discovering his friend’s huge bet. ‘Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?’
