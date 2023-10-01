Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A convicted rapist allegedly cut off his ex-wife’s nose and ears and made her terrified ten-year-old son watch the horrific hours-long attack.

The man identified as Azamat Estebesov, 39, tortured his ex-wife Asel Nogoibaeva, 36, ‘for hours’ in front of his son to watch the barbaric knife attack at their home in Kyrgyzstan.

Estebesov, who had been convicted of raping Asel allegedly attacked her after he accused her of cheating on him.

The rapist allegedly attacked the mother-of-two as she took her son to school near the capital Bishkek, knocking her out with the force of the brutal assault. He then took the mother and child back to their flat.

When they got in, Estebesov launched the horrific hours-long attack, cutting off Asel’s nose and ears as she screamed in pains while their child hid under the blankets.

A neighbour woke up in the night and said they heard a man’s voice shouting: ‘Don’t cry, or I’ll get angry.’

‘I immediately called the police,’ the neighbour said. ‘When the door opened, he ran out of the kitchen and attacked the police [before he was detained]. There was blood all over the flat.’

They added: ‘Asel was covered in blood too. He cut off her nose and ears. Bones were visible from the knife wounds. He tortured her with real cruelty.

‘As she was rescued, he shouted to her that he would stab her more if she made a police complaint.’

Doctors fought for eight hours to save Asel’s life, who is now severely disfigured, reports say.

Asel has now gone public with her name in an attempt to raise funds to travel from her homeland Kyrgyzstan to Turkey for £37,000 surgery to rebuild her mutilated face.

Her cousin Diana Elken, who is leading the fundraising account, said Asel remains in hospital.

‘I can’t accept this face, because there’s nothing left of Asel’s ears and nose,’ Elken said.

The attack came soon after Asel had gone to the police warning her life was in danger, Elken said.

‘We had contacted the police many times and filmed the beatings,’ she said.

‘The police came, they took him away for two days, and then released him [when he carried out his latest horrific attack].’

Estebesov has been detained pending further investigations after a criminal case on causing grievous bodily harm was opened.

He faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted.