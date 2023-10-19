Thursday October 19, 2023 – Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi, found himself in murky waters on Wednesday after he was kicked out of Parliament for questioning the source of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wealth.

Speaking in Parliament, Atandi questioned the source of the money Gachagua carries in bags and dishes out in churches and other political events.

During the proceedings, Atandi, who is allied to Raila Odinga’s Azimio, faulted the Kenya Kwanza Government for the high cost of living in the country.

“Because this Government has allowed corruption in all its rank, you see a whole Deputy President carrying sacks of money going to church to give donations everywhere.”

“You are displaying corruption and you want the country to prosper, it cannot work.”

“Therefore, we must tie these things so that they work together,” he stated.

However, this led to a back and forth with acting Speaker and Kitui South MP, Rachael Nyamai, who called upon the legislator to either substantiate or withdraw his remarks.

“The language you are using is unparliamentary and basing on Standing Order 91, you mentioned Deputy President in bad light and you talked about carrying money in bags,” Nyamai stated.

“I want to invoke the Standing Order; responsibility for statement of fact and I would like you to either substantiate, withdraw or you get kicked out.”

“Are you willing to withdraw and apologise?”

“I am talking about corruption and I don’t find anything that I will withdraw because it is very clear.”

“Government officers are displaying corruption,” Atandi responded.

“I want to add that DP is carrying millions in a bag to take donations.”

“We know the law says that you cannot withdraw more than Ksh1 million in your account.”

“Where does he get the money from?”

Following the remarks, Nyamai ordered the lawmaker out of the chambers.

