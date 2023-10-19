Thursday, October 19, 2023 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s associates has praised National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, over the meticulous job he is doing as the chairman of the National Delegates Committee (NDC).

Kimani, who represents the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, is chairing the committee together with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

The NDC is an initiative by President William Ruto and Raila Odinga of trying to unite the country after a chaotic 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, said Ichung’wah had done a tremendous job over the last six months.

“I want to thank the Majority Leader; he has done good work in the last six months.”

“In the first six months, he was settling down; he was doing a lot of politics,” Junet said.

There was some light moment after Junet suggested that the Kikuyu MP might be his running mate in the future if he continues doing such good work.

“If he continues with this trend, the future looks bright for him; maybe he can become my running mate in a few elections to come,” he stated.

