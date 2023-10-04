Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza has now admitted Raila Odinga’s Azimio indeed has tyranny of brains.

This is after former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi wowed the bipartisan committee with his mastery of the economy, leaving President William Ruto’s team thoroughly impressed.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire lauded Muriithi for his superb presentation to the National Dialogue Committee.

Ndiritu was leading the Azimio la Umoja delegation to present their memorandum before the bipartisan committee about issues affecting Kenyans among them the high cost of living.

Speaking after Azimio made their presentation, Governor Mbarire wished that Murithii had been the Treasury Cabinet Secretary in the previous regime under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The UDA Governor said that Kenya would not have debts if Ndiritu served in the top Treasury position.

“I really wish Governor Ndiritu you were the finance minister for the past regime because the debts we are in, they would not be there. We would not be struggling to pay these debts had things been done well, that’s a fact and today is a day of telling the truth. I wish you were the one,” Mbarire stated.

In his presentation, Muriithi proposed that the government should slow down on expenditure in order to bring down inflation and the high cost of living.

He also proposed stimulation of production, reduction of interest rates, tax reduction on energy, food, fuel, SMES, and housing levy.

He further said the budget should be balanced to prioritize economic and social rights.

